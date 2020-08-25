Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,890 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,337 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Noble Energy by 100.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,555,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,770 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Noble Energy by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 105,236 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 84,869 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Noble Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 463,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the second quarter worth $843,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBL. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners cut Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

NBL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 131,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,697,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

