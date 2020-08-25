Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,872. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

