Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 35,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 132,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 81,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.