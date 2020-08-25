Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 693 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.28. 199,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,115,536. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

