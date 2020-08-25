Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,529 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 227.3% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.