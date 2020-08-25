Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $787,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $81.58. 4,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,250. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.62.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

