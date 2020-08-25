Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,386,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 211,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,408. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

