Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $64,944,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $41.92. 318,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,030,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,869 shares of company stock valued at $895,356 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

