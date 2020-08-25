Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,379 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $49.44. 706,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,724,284. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

