Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 721 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Concho Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.35. 13,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,238. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

