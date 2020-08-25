Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.36. 817,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,055,801. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

