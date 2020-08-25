Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 341,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,155. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $29.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

