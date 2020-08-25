Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cummins by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 13.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,311 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,913,000 after acquiring an additional 115,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 20.7% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,848. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Several research firms have commented on CMI. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

