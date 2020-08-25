Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $16,929,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,518. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $141.81. The company has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.50.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

