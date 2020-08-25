Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $33,570,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $117,890,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,788,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,986 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after purchasing an additional 960,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,050.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 760,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 694,201 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,205. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48.

