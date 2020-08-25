Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 77,566 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,566 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $156.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,577. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

