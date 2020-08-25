Christopher J. Baldwin Sells 218,220 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $9,586,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

