Chromia (CHR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.94 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Chromia has a total market cap of $26.29 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can now be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00128164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.07 or 0.01711303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00192812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00154032 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 476,691,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,701,537 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

