Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Cigna by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Cigna by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cigna by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $305,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,407 shares of company stock valued at $49,672,819 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.71. 9,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,562. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

