Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 34,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.