CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 795,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 532.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CHKGF opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. CK Hutchison has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

Separately, HSBC cut CK Hutchison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.