Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1,089.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,817 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.13% of Clorox worth $35,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,805 shares of company stock worth $10,522,043 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.93.

Shares of CLX traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,939. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.93.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

