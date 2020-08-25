Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $1,996,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,095,400.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $2,120,544.80.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Matthew Prince sold 80,994 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,101,260.26.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Matthew Prince sold 100,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,928,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Matthew Prince sold 300,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $8,646,000.00.

NET stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.62. Cloudflare Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

