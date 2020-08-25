Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Update

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 925,800 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 854,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 99,367 shares of Cna Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $3,259,237.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 564,430 shares of company stock valued at $17,946,911. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cna Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cna Financial in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Cna Financial has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $51.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cna Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

