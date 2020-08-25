CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CNSP stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.69.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

