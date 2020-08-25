Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stake Boosted by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,846,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $52,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 454,603 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,927.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 327,923 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after purchasing an additional 299,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.29.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 371.05%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $632,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

