Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $47,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,608. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

