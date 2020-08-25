Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 66,786 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of CL opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

