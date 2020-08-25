Colliers Secur. Weighs in on Arcimoto Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcimoto in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Arcimoto’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Shares of FUV opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter worth about $840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 26.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

