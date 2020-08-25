Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Up 13.2% in July

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,945,100 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 13,197,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:COBJF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Comba Telecom Systems has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38.

Get Comba Telecom Systems alerts:

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Comba Telecom Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comba Telecom Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.