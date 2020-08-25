Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives €4.98 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.98 ($5.86).

Several research firms have recently commented on CBK. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of ETR CBK traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €4.72 ($5.55). 5,365,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €4.56 and a 200 day moving average of €4.18.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

