Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Down 12.6% in July

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of COMM opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Commscope has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Commscope alerts:

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commscope will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commscope by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Commscope by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 84,690 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commscope by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commscope from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.