Comparing ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) & Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor -0.37% 10.85% 3.95% Viavi Solutions 2.53% 18.00% 7.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Viavi Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.52 billion 1.59 $211.70 million $1.49 14.36 Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 2.64 $28.70 million $0.58 22.72

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Viavi Solutions. ON Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ON Semiconductor and Viavi Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 3 3 14 0 2.55 Viavi Solutions 0 1 7 0 2.88

ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus price target of $16.06, suggesting a potential upside of 21.87%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design for government customers; and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices product technology. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

