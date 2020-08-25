ContentBox (BOX) Market Cap Hits $2.81 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $138,872.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 142.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 933,685,231 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

