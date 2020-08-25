CONTRACOIN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,117.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $19.19 million and $18,117.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00008438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00689091 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00893350 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00029086 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000229 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,836,108 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

