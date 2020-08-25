Contrasting Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) & Commercial National Financial (NASDAQ:CEFC)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Commercial National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $130.59 million 2.65 $35.76 million $1.29 9.50 Commercial National Financial $22.51 million 1.63 $5.02 million N/A N/A

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Farmers National Banc pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Farmers National Banc and Commercial National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.04%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 27.57% 12.96% 1.53% Commercial National Financial 21.50% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Commercial National Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company operates in through 39 locations and two-branch locations in southwestern Pennsylvania. Farmers National Banc Corp. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant bankcard referrals, night depository, cash management, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, federal and state tax payments, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

