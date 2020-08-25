Contrasting Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and DSA FINL CORP/SH (NASDAQ:DSFN)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and DSA FINL CORP/SH (OTCMKTS:DSFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and DSA FINL CORP/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $128.60 million 1.02 -$3.50 million ($0.06) -37.17 DSA FINL CORP/SH $5.00 million 3.64 $830,000.00 N/A N/A

DSA FINL CORP/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Republic First Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Republic First Bancorp and DSA FINL CORP/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A DSA FINL CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and DSA FINL CORP/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp -1.77% -0.95% -0.07% DSA FINL CORP/SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DSA FINL CORP/SH beats Republic First Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products, as well as lockbox services. It has branches; and 25 proprietary ATMs located in its store network. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About DSA FINL CORP/SH

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans. DSA Financial Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

