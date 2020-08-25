Contrasting REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Landstar (NYSE:LDSR)

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) and Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REX American Resources and Landstar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $418.03 million 1.16 $7.43 million $1.18 65.87 Landstar $30,000.00 3,315.28 -$15.09 million N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Landstar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of REX American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of REX American Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Landstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for REX American Resources and Landstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

REX American Resources has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landstar has a beta of -10.88, suggesting that its stock price is 1,188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and Landstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources -0.76% -0.68% -0.62% Landstar N/A N/A N/A

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

Landstar Company Profile

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

