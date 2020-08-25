Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives $24.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.62.

CLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 156.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 75,781 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 69.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 158.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Core Laboratories by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 507,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 313,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,956. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

