Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 82,891 Shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,891 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the second quarter valued at $81,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

RMT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,163. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08.

Royce Micro Capital Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

