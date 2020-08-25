Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 73,169 Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the first quarter worth about $621,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the first quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 1,418.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 52,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 48,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd alerts:

Shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,101. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.