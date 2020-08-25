Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $25,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,805 shares of company stock worth $10,522,043 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.00. 32,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.