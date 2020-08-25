Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 66,786 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

