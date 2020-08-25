Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of European Equity Fund worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in European Equity Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 528,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 35,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in European Equity Fund by 43.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in European Equity Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 156,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in European Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in European Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

EEA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 70,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,258. European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

European Equity Fund Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

