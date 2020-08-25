Cornerstone Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 90,254 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,423,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,338,000 after purchasing an additional 148,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

ES stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,586. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.46. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

