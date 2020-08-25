Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $864,000 Stock Position in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,850 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWZ. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 147.5% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 337,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,950 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 745,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 29.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund during the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. 924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,684. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $8.84.

Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

