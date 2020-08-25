Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 842.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. 99,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,601. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

