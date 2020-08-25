Cornerstone Advisors LLC Invests $781,000 in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 30,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the second quarter valued at about $335,000.

In related news, insider James Murchie bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $72,215.00.

FIF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,846. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

