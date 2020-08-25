Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New $966,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. 88,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,575,931. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

