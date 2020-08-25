Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Hershey by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Evercore ISI raised Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,709. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.20. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

